 Kanpur Lamborghini Crash: Tobacco Tycoon's Son Arrested 4 Days After Crash, Produced In Court
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKanpur Lamborghini Crash: Tobacco Tycoon's Son Arrested 4 Days After Crash, Produced In Court

Kanpur Lamborghini Crash: Tobacco Tycoon's Son Arrested 4 Days After Crash, Produced In Court

A Kanpur court granted bail to Shivam Mishra, main accused in the Lamborghini crash case, on a ₹20,000 personal bond. The court rejected police’s remand plea, calling it baseless. Mishra was arrested after a ₹10-crore Lamborghini rammed pedestrians and vehicles on VIP Road, injuring several people. Investigation continues.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 07:38 PM IST
article-image
Kanpur Lamborghini Crash: Tobacco Tycoon's Son Arrested 4 Days After Crash, Produced In Court | X/@PTI)News

Kanpur: The main accused in the high profile Lamborghini crash in Kanpur, Shivam Mishra, son of tobacco businessman KK Mishra, was granted bail by a court on Wednesday. The relief came during a special hearing held amid a nationwide strike by lawyers and a boycott of court work in Kanpur. The court not only allowed Mishra’s bail plea but also rejected the police application seeking his remand. Despite tense conditions in the Kanpur court परिसर due to the lawyers’ strike, legal proceedings in the case went ahead. Police had sought remand of the accused for further questioning, but the court termed the plea baseless and dismissed it.

The court granted bail to Shivam Mishra on a personal bond of Rs 20,000. While granting bail, the court directed the accused to fully cooperate with the investigation and remain available for police questioning as and when required. Shivam Mishra was arrested on Thursday in connection with the crash that took place on VIP Road in the Gwal Toli area around 3 pm on Sunday. A Lamborghini Revuelto, valued at over Rs 10 crore and reportedly being driven at high speed, lost control and rammed into pedestrians and vehicles, including two wheelers and an e rickshaw. Several people were injured in the incident.

Read Also
Kanpur Lamborghini Case: Tobacco Tycoon's Son Shivam Mishra Released On Personal Bond Of ₹20,000 -...
article-image

Also Watch:

Eighteen-year-old e rickshaw driver Mohammad Taufiq, who was among those injured, had lodged a complaint in the case. The accused’s lawyer later claimed that the complainant was not willing to pursue legal action. The case took a new turn when a man named Mohan claimed that he was driving the car at the time of the crash. Police rejected the claim, saying evidence collected during the investigation showed that Shivam Mishra was driving the luxury car when it hit pedestrians and other vehicles. Police officials said the investigation is continuing and further action will be taken based on the findings.

FPJ Shorts
Commuters Stranded For Nearly An Hour As Massive Jam Hits Mumbai–Nashik Highway Near Bhiwandi
Commuters Stranded For Nearly An Hour As Massive Jam Hits Mumbai–Nashik Highway Near Bhiwandi
IND VS NAM T20 WC 2026: Ishan Kishan Fires Warning To Pakistan, Slams 20-Ball Half-Century In Delhi
IND VS NAM T20 WC 2026: Ishan Kishan Fires Warning To Pakistan, Slams 20-Ball Half-Century In Delhi
Rotary Club Of Bombay And The Joy Of Music For The Underprivileged Elders
Rotary Club Of Bombay And The Joy Of Music For The Underprivileged Elders
Fact Check: AI Video Shows PM Modi Claiming Govt To Give Free Scooters To Women; PIB Debunks Claim
Fact Check: AI Video Shows PM Modi Claiming Govt To Give Free Scooters To Women; PIB Debunks Claim

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Fact Check: AI Video Shows PM Modi Claiming Govt To Give Free Scooters To Women; PIB Debunks Claim
Fact Check: AI Video Shows PM Modi Claiming Govt To Give Free Scooters To Women; PIB Debunks Claim
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann For Final Blow To Drugs, Gangsters
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann For Final Blow To Drugs, Gangsters
Kanpur Lamborghini Crash: Tobacco Tycoon's Son Arrested 4 Days After Crash, Produced In Court
Kanpur Lamborghini Crash: Tobacco Tycoon's Son Arrested 4 Days After Crash, Produced In Court
'Stunning Visuals': Black Panther & Leopard Spotted Drinking Water Side-By-Side At Karnataka’s...
'Stunning Visuals': Black Panther & Leopard Spotted Drinking Water Side-By-Side At Karnataka’s...
Rajasthan Govt Hints At Scrapping Right To Health Act, Sparks Uproar In Assembly
Rajasthan Govt Hints At Scrapping Right To Health Act, Sparks Uproar In Assembly