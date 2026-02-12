Kanpur Lamborghini Crash: Tobacco Tycoon's Son Arrested 4 Days After Crash, Produced In Court | X/@PTI)News

Kanpur: The main accused in the high profile Lamborghini crash in Kanpur, Shivam Mishra, son of tobacco businessman KK Mishra, was granted bail by a court on Wednesday. The relief came during a special hearing held amid a nationwide strike by lawyers and a boycott of court work in Kanpur. The court not only allowed Mishra’s bail plea but also rejected the police application seeking his remand. Despite tense conditions in the Kanpur court परिसर due to the lawyers’ strike, legal proceedings in the case went ahead. Police had sought remand of the accused for further questioning, but the court termed the plea baseless and dismissed it.

The court granted bail to Shivam Mishra on a personal bond of Rs 20,000. While granting bail, the court directed the accused to fully cooperate with the investigation and remain available for police questioning as and when required. Shivam Mishra was arrested on Thursday in connection with the crash that took place on VIP Road in the Gwal Toli area around 3 pm on Sunday. A Lamborghini Revuelto, valued at over Rs 10 crore and reportedly being driven at high speed, lost control and rammed into pedestrians and vehicles, including two wheelers and an e rickshaw. Several people were injured in the incident.

Eighteen-year-old e rickshaw driver Mohammad Taufiq, who was among those injured, had lodged a complaint in the case. The accused’s lawyer later claimed that the complainant was not willing to pursue legal action. The case took a new turn when a man named Mohan claimed that he was driving the car at the time of the crash. Police rejected the claim, saying evidence collected during the investigation showed that Shivam Mishra was driving the luxury car when it hit pedestrians and other vehicles. Police officials said the investigation is continuing and further action will be taken based on the findings.