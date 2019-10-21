Kamlesh Tiwari murder: Kamlesh Tiwari's mother fumes at Yogi after meeting him

Lucknow: UP CM meets kin of Hindutva leader, assures them of all help but his mother remains 'dissatisfied'

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday assured the family members of slain Hindutva leader Kamlesh Tiwari of all help after they demanded speedy trial and capital punishment for the culprits during a meeting with him at his official residence here.

Immediately after the 30-minute meeting with the chief minister, the family members, including Tiwari's mother Kusum, told reporters that they were satisfied with his assurances but later she said Adityanath's response was not up to expectations and expressed unhappiness that she was "forced" to to venture out of their house for the meeting against the Hindu customs during the mourning period.

She also said that they asked Adityanath why Tiwari's "security cover was withdrawn" but did not get a proper response.

"It was at his (CM) direction that policemen forced us to meet him. So we were compelled to come (to Lucknow)," she said.

"Had I been satisfied (with the chief minister's assurance), my blood would not have boiled," she told mediapersons later when asked if she was satisfied with the meeting.

"If we do not get justice, I myself will take up the sword," Tiwari's distraught mother Kusum told reporters some time after meeting Adityanath.

"We asked the CM as to why the security cover of Kamlesh was withdrawn, why was he so brutally killed," she said.

The chief minister's expressions were "not as per our desire", added Kusum, who had on Saturday accused a local BJP leader of killing Tiwari over a temple dispute.