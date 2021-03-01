Kala Manishi 2021: Dance drama depicts struggle between the Asurs and the Goddess Durga

Bhopal: A dance drama Aadishakti, depicting the struggle between the Asurs and the Goddess Durga, was staged at the Shaheed Bhawan in the city on Monday evening.
It was part of the inaugural day of the two-day fest 'Kala Manishi 2021,' organised by the Kirti Ballet and Performing Arts in memory of late choreographer Shanti Vardhan.
Suman Kothari choreographed and directed ‘Aadhishakti’ under the guidance of Guru Lata Singh Munshi and Guru Chandra Madhav Barik.
The Asurs are out to establish their domination over the earth. They are cruel and sadists. The people pray to Goddess Bhagwati to free them from the terror of the Asurs. The Devi slays the Asurs, marking the return of peace and prosperity on earth.
Suman Kothari, Ruchi Saxena, Priyanka Sharma, Ashish Ojha, Siddharth Barik and others essayed the different roles in the dance drama. Suman and Ruchi deigned its costumes while Hitesh conducted its music,
Another dance drama ‘Meera – Ek Bhakti Gatha’ was also staged . It was choreographed and directed by Manish Huraiya under the guidance of Guru Chandra Madhav Barik. Huraiya has written its script also.
The dance drama is about Meera, a daughter-in-law of the ruling Rana clan but turns into an ascetic out of her love for Krishna. After the death of her husband in a battle, she devotes herself fully to the worship of Krishna. However, her in-laws do not like it. Her brother-in-law tries to poison her but she is saved by Krishna. She then leaves the royal palace and spends the rest of her life in Vrindavan. One day, while singing Bhajans, she passes away and joins Krishna. It was presented by Ashish Ojha, Shivam Rathore, Siddharth Bartik and Hitesh Dubey.
Bharatnatyam dancer Lata Singh Munshi and theatre actor and director Sanjay Mehta were the chief guests. Classical vocalist and musician guru Siddhram Korbar was also present. Shruti Kriti Barik designed its costume. Dhannu Lal Singh designed lights for both dance dramas.