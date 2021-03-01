Kala Manishi 2021: Dance drama depicts struggle between the Asurs and the Goddess Durga

Bhopal: A dance drama Aadishakti, depicting the struggle between the Asurs and the Goddess Durga, was staged at the Shaheed Bhawan in the city on Monday evening.

It was part of the inaugural day of the two-day fest 'Kala Manishi 2021,' organised by the Kirti Ballet and Performing Arts in memory of late choreographer Shanti Vardhan.

Suman Kothari choreographed and directed ‘Aadhishakti’ under the guidance of Guru Lata Singh Munshi and Guru Chandra Madhav Barik.

The Asurs are out to establish their domination over the earth. They are cruel and sadists. The people pray to Goddess Bhagwati to free them from the terror of the Asurs. The Devi slays the Asurs, marking the return of peace and prosperity on earth.

Suman Kothari, Ruchi Saxena, Priyanka Sharma, Ashish Ojha, Siddharth Barik and others essayed the different roles in the dance drama. Suman and Ruchi deigned its costumes while Hitesh conducted its music,