 'Kahin Bhi Chhoo Kar Chalein Jatey Hai…': Female Reporter Harassed By Students On Camera While Taking Post-Exam Reactions In Bihar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Kahin Bhi Chhoo Kar Chalein Jatey Hai…': Female Reporter Harassed By Students On Camera While Taking Post-Exam Reactions In Bihar

'Kahin Bhi Chhoo Kar Chalein Jatey Hai…': Female Reporter Harassed By Students On Camera While Taking Post-Exam Reactions In Bihar

A female Hindi news reporter was allegedly harassed while taking post-exam reactions from students outside a Bihar examination centre. A video shows a group of male students surrounding her, pushing and shouting, restricting her movement. Visibly shaken, the reporter questions their conduct on camera.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 10:19 AM IST
article-image
X

Bihar: A Hindi news reporter was allegedly assaulted while attempting to take post-exam reactions from students outside an examination centre following the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 12 examination. The incident, captured on camera, has triggered widespread outrage on social media.

What Happened

In the viral video, the reporter is seen holding a microphone and interviewing students as they exit the exam centre. Initially, she is seen speaking to a student and having a calm interaction. Moments later, a large group of male students surrounds her, creating chaos on camera.

Several students are seen pushing, shoving, and aggressively invading her personal space, while many shout simultaneously at the reporter and towards the camera, restricting her movement.

FPJ Shorts
Rupee Gains 21 Paise To 90.44, Supported By India-US Trade Pact Clarity
Rupee Gains 21 Paise To 90.44, Supported By India-US Trade Pact Clarity
VIDEO: Dhakshineswar Suresh Recreates Alcaraz's Court Collapse, Indian Team Celebrates After MASSIVE Davis Cup Upset
VIDEO: Dhakshineswar Suresh Recreates Alcaraz's Court Collapse, Indian Team Celebrates After MASSIVE Davis Cup Upset
iPhone 17e To Launch This Month, New MacBook Pro Models Coming In March
iPhone 17e To Launch This Month, New MacBook Pro Models Coming In March
Sensex Up 370 Pts, Nifty Gains 117 Pts On India-US Trade Clarity
Sensex Up 370 Pts, Nifty Gains 117 Pts On India-US Trade Clarity

Reporter Loses Composure Amid Chaos

Visibly agitated by the situation, the reporter turns towards one of the students who allegedly behaved inappropriately and hurls abuses. She is heard saying, “Yeh police banege Bihar ke?” while questioning the safety of women journalists.

Read Also
Bihar Board Class 12 Inter Exams 2026 Begin Today; Check Shift Timings, Papers And Exam Day...
article-image

She further remarks that reporters come to take reactions but are subjected to such behaviour during field reporting.

Nationwide Outrage

The incident has drew sharp reactions on platforms such as Instagram and X,

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Tobacco Trdader's 'Drunk' Son Rams Lamborghini Into Vehicles, Pedestrians In Kanpur, Several...
UP Tobacco Trdader's 'Drunk' Son Rams Lamborghini Into Vehicles, Pedestrians In Kanpur, Several...
Breaking: Bomb Threat Sent To 9 Schools In Delhi
Breaking: Bomb Threat Sent To 9 Schools In Delhi
‘Not Directly Comparable’: Erasmus Prof Sander Herfst On Why India’s Nipah Response Didn’t...
‘Not Directly Comparable’: Erasmus Prof Sander Herfst On Why India’s Nipah Response Didn’t...
VIDEO: Container Truck Driver Arrested For Performing Dangerous Stunt On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
VIDEO: Container Truck Driver Arrested For Performing Dangerous Stunt On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
West Bengal Govt Employees Protest Over DA, Demand Compliance With Supreme Court Order
West Bengal Govt Employees Protest Over DA, Demand Compliance With Supreme Court Order