'Kahin Bhi Chhoo Kar Chalein Jatey Hai…': Female Reporter Harassed By Students On Camera While Taking Post-Exam Reactions In Bihar

Bihar: A Hindi news reporter was allegedly assaulted while attempting to take post-exam reactions from students outside an examination centre following the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 12 examination. The incident, captured on camera, has triggered widespread outrage on social media.

What Happened

In the viral video, the reporter is seen holding a microphone and interviewing students as they exit the exam centre. Initially, she is seen speaking to a student and having a calm interaction. Moments later, a large group of male students surrounds her, creating chaos on camera.

Several students are seen pushing, shoving, and aggressively invading her personal space, while many shout simultaneously at the reporter and towards the camera, restricting her movement.

Reporter Loses Composure Amid Chaos

Visibly agitated by the situation, the reporter turns towards one of the students who allegedly behaved inappropriately and hurls abuses. She is heard saying, “Yeh police banege Bihar ke?” while questioning the safety of women journalists.

She further remarks that reporters come to take reactions but are subjected to such behaviour during field reporting.

Nationwide Outrage

The incident has drew sharp reactions on platforms such as Instagram and X,