'Delhi Banega Khalistan': Bomb Threat Emails Sent to Parliament, 9 Schools; Security Tightened

Bomb Threat Emails Sent to Parliament, 9 Schools; Security Tightened

New Delhi: Security has been tightened in Delhi after Parliament and several schools received bomb threats via email on Monday morning (February 9). The threat email warned of a blast inside Parliament at 11:11 pm on February 13, reported News18.

The threat message contained inflammatory slogans, and one of its lines reportedly read, “Delhi banega Khalistan (Delhi will become Khalistan).” It also mentioned the name of terrorist Afzal Guru. In the email, it was mentioned that the threat was given by the Khalistan National Army.

Apart from Parliament, nine schools in Delhi also received bomb threat emails. According to the police, the threat emails were received between 8:30 am and 9:00 am. Following the alerts, Delhi Police, fire department teams, and bomb disposal squads were immediately rushed to the affected schools.

In South Delhi, three schools received bomb threats. These include Air Force School on Lodhi Road, KR Mangalam School, and The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar.

Other schools that received bomb threat emails include Loreto Convent School in Delhi Cantt, Cambridge School in Srinivasanpuri, Venkateshwar School in Rohini, Cambridge School in New Friends Colony, CM School in Rohini, DTA School in INA, and Bal Bharati School in Rohini.

Bomb threats to schools in Delhi on January 29:

On January 29, five schools in the national capital received bomb threats, prompting emergency evacuation of the campuses and searches by security agencies. Delhi Fire Services had confirmed that Loreto Convent in Delhi Cantonment, Don Bosco in Chittaranjan Park, and Carmel Convent campuses in Anand Niketan and Dwarka had received threats. On the other hand, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodhi Estate had sent out a message to the parents of its students, informing them about the security threat.

Chandigarh schools received bomb threats last month:

Meanwhile, on January 28, bomb threat emails were received at 30 schools across the Union Territory of Chandigarh, prompting a swift security response by the police and emergency services, officials had said.