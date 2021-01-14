JP Nadda, Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu today as political activities gather steam ahead of assembly polls

New Delhi: As political activities in poll-bound Tamil Nadu gather steam, BJP president JP Nadda and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi both will be visiting the southern state on Thursday.

Assembly elections are due during April-May in the state.

Nadda will attend the 'Namma Ooru Pongal' event, a state-wide programme launched by the party to reach out to the people, in Chennai. He will also be addressing Thuglak magazine's 51st anniversary function.

The BJP has been trying to carve a space for itself in the southern state where the two Dravidian parties, the ruling AIADMK and the DMK, have been the main contenders for power.

The RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is also in the state today and offered prayers at Sri Kadumbadi Chinnamman Temple in Ponniammanmedu, Chennai. He also took part in Pongal celebrations.