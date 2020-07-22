Journalist Vikram Joshi shot dead in Uttar Pradesh: What we know so far

"Vikram was my uncle. Our house is in the Mata colony. Some people use to pass comments on my sister. The main accused is Kamal-ud-Din’s son, one is Ravi and one is Bhangika Abhishek. Kamaluddin's son shot my uncle in the head. He also hit him with the rod on his head. There were 15-20 people. We want justice. My uncle was on the bike with his both daughter," he added.

“Police is doing nothing. The nine people they have arrested in which three are arrested unnecessarily. We will not accept my uncle's body until the main accused is brought here," Vikram's nephew alleged.

Speaking to ANI, Vikram's sister said, "There was a fight on 16 July with some people and my brother Vikram was also there. Those young men were passing lewd comments and abusing our children."

“Police planned the murder of my brother. The chowki in charge was responsible. I don't know the name of the chowki in charge. We demand on the spot decision," she alleged.

"The people behind this were Chotu, Kamalu's son, Abhishek, Akash Bihari, Ravi Deewan," she alleged.

Meanwhile, the Station in-charge has been suspended and departmental inquiry initiated after the family of the journalist alleged inaction by the police.

A total of nine accused have been arrested in the matter and efforts to nab another accused are underway.