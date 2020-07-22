Journalist Vikram Joshi passes away, Opp slams Yogi's 'Ram Rajya'

Journalist Vikram Joshi, who was shot at by unknown miscreants near his residence in Vijay Nagar, Ghaziabad on June 20, passed away on Wednesday.

According to reports, doctor monitoring Joshi said that the veins in the journalists’ head had got badly damaged due to the bullet injury. The incident occurred on Monday, days after Vikram Joshi had filed a complaint with Vijay Nagar Police Station stating that some men were harassing his niece. Joshi has suffered a bullet injury on his head.

Meanwhile, Station in-charge has been suspended and departmental inquiry initiated after the family of the journalist alleged inaction by the police. A total of nine accused have been arrested in the matter and efforts to nab another accused are underway, reported ANI.

Joshi's nephew told news agency ANI that the family will not accept body of the journalist till main accused is caught. "Some boys including Kamal-ud-Din’s son used to eve-tease my sister. It was her b'day when incident occured. My uncle was coming home with her when Kamal-ud-Din’s son attacked him and shot him. We'll not accept my uncle's body till main accused is caught," Joshi's nephew.