Jolt to Naxalite movement in seven states after three key cadres die of health-related issue

Hyderabad: Three health-related deaths of key cadres of CPI Maoists including the political think tank Akkiraju Haragopal alias Ramakrishna has almost inflicted a severe jolt to the movement in at least seven states. The influence of Ramakrishna, a politburo member of CPI Maoists spread across Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and the borders connecting all these states.

The Maoists, militant among the Naxalite groups have suffered serious losses in the recent past, particularly after the death of Kaththi Mohan Rao alias Prakash, Yapa Narayana alias Haribhushan due to Corona and lung-related infections. Mohan Rao, a native of the erstwhile Warangal district in Telangana represented the movement as the state committee secretary cadre, and Yapa Narayana a native of the same place was the secretary of Telangana state committee as well as the central committee member of the Maoists.

Prior to that Ramanna, a state committee secretary cadre also died of a heart attack last year. During the past one and a half years, the Maoists could not move in their movement zones freely due to the Covid lockdowns and other health-related problems.

Police and intelligence operating in the Telangana dealing with the Naxalite activities say that the Naxalite leadership representing the Telangana state at the central committee level is either overaged or suffering from various health issues. They say that it was for this reason, the central committee leadership is shifted to the likes of Namballa Keshava Rao alias Baswaraj. He succeeded Muppala Lakshman Rao alias Ganapathi whose age has crossed the seventies. Three to four leaders, Malla Raji Reddy, Mallojula Venugopal, and Katakam Sudarshan alias Anand are also in the sixty-plus age group and hence, the party was trying to rope in the younger generation leaders if it were to meet the challenges.

Ramakrishna, the representative of Maoists in the talks with the then AP government was among the next generation leaders who were supposed to lead the party, but the Corona and other health issues have inflicted the party seriously. Though the intelligence still feels twenty-four plus members of the party represent the Central Committee cadre, they believe that the Maoists were in a crossroads stage after the major loss it suffered during the Koyyur encounter in the 1990s. The party then lost the leaders of Nalla Adi Reddy caliber.

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 05:32 PM IST