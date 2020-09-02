'Join politics': UP Dy CM Keshav Maurya's bizzare suggestion as atrocities against journalists rise

Over the last few years, India's rank in the global press freedom index has dropped several notches. According to the list released by Reporters without Borders in April 2020, India now ranks 142 in the Index.

"With no murders of journalists in India in 2019, as against six in 2018, the security situation for the country’s media might seem, on the face of it, to have improved. However, there have been constant press freedom violations, including police violence against journalists, ambushes by political activists, and reprisals instigated by criminal groups or corrupt local officials," the website notes .

And while many have argued that this is simply part of the whole picture and questioned the methodology used for the rankings, it would seem there there are certainly some grave issues that ought to be addressed.

Take Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya for example. In a video clip that was shared on social media by The Free Press Journal's Amit Srivastava, the Minister can be heard suggesting that journalists join politics when asked him a question.

Maurya was holding a press conference.

Watch Video: