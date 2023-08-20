‘..Joh Kayar The Woh Sangh Mein Gaye’: Police Arrest Rajkot Businessman For Criticising RSS In FB Post

Rajkot Businessman arrested For Criticising RSS | Twitter | Pixabay

Rajkot: A businessman was arrested from Gujarat's Rajkot district for his Facebook post against the right-wing organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The president of a business organistaion was arrested on Friday (August 18). The businessman was criticising RSS in his Facebook post. RSS has termed his post as "vulgar."

As per reports from the Deccan Herald, the businessman who is also the chairman of the Upleta Chamber of Commerce and Industries was arrested after an FIR was lodged against him at Upleta police station. The report further states that Vinod Gheravda allegedly posted vulgar posts against the RSS on Facebook. An FIR was lodged by Kaushal Parmar who is the RSS President of Upleta taluka. Parmar said that Gheravda wrote in his post that "Jo nidar the woh jung me gaye, jo kayar the woh sangh me gaye." This means "Those who are fearless went to war and those who are cowards went to Sangh."

Vinod Gheravda was arrested

The businessman Vinod Gheravda was arrested after the FIR was lodged against him. Police said that they are yet to decide to request the remand of the accused for further investigation or not. They were supposed to produce the accused in front of the magistrate the next day of his arrest. As per reports, the police said that the accused runs a tailoring shop in the area and also he is the President of Upleta Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

Charges against the businessman

As per reports from DH, the businessman was arrested under section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 505 (public mischief) of the IPC and also Section 67 of the IT Act has been charged against the accused for his post criticising RSS. The act has a provision for punishment against publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form.

Rahul Gandhi criticised RSS

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked RSS in his speech while he was in Ladakh. He alleged that the RSS has taken over all the institutions and is running the Narendra Modi Government in the country. He also said that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is placing its members in all the institutions and allegedly controlling the country. He also said that the ministers in the government are guided by the RSS.

