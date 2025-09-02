Jodhpur 'Madrasa Teacher' Accused Of Molestation, Caught Engaging In Obscene Act With Woman On CCTV; Flees After Video Goes Viral | X/@newsbooktimes

Jodhpur: A madrasa teacher in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, accused of practising black magic, went into hiding after a video of him engaging in obscene acts with a woman, surfaced on social media.

The man, who runs a bookshop in the Ghantaghar Cycle Market area and also teaches at a local madrasa, is alleged to have exploited people under the guise of black magic rituals. Following the video’s circulation, locals gathered at his shop in protest, only to find it locked. His mobile phone has been switched off since the incident came to light, as per reports.

Police Await Formal Complaint

According to a report by NDTV Rajasthan, the Sojati Gate police station in-charge Manak Lal Vishnoi shared the video showing the man allegedly molesting a woman began circulating on social media on the same evening. “He runs a bookstore in the Hathi Ramji Ka Oda area and teaches in a madrasa,” Vishnoi confirmed. The police have not yet received a formal complaint from the victim, and say that until someone comes forward, a case cannot be officially registered.

However, the police added that they are investigating the matter and monitoring the situation closely. They also said that necessary action will be taken under provisions related to disturbing public order, should the allegations be substantiated.

Accused Known for Exploiting People Through Superstition

Local residents say the man, often referred to as “Baba”, gained notoriety by luring people into superstitious practices involving rituals and supposed vashikaran techniques. He reportedly operated openly from his bookshop and presented himself as a spiritual guide.

Residents expressed their concerns that more such videos might exist. As of now, the accused remains untraceable.

Police have urged any potential victims or witnesses to come forward. Further action will depend on formal complaints and evidence gathered during the investigation.