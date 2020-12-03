Jobs: RRB to conduct recruitment exams for 1.4 lakh vacancies; check dates for NTPC, Group D and ministerial positions

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) RRB will be conducting the exams for recruitment to the Railways (non-technical popular category) NTPC category, Isolated and Ministerial categories and Railways Level 1 from December 15 onwards.

A total of 2.44 crore applications have been received for over 1.40 lakh posts.

Under the Isolated and Ministerial categories, the Railways has openings for 1,663 posts, for NTPC it has 35,208 openings and in Level 1 it has 1,03,769 openings, which add up to 1,40,640 vacancies in total.

Important Dates

Isolated and ministerial categories

Dates: From December 15 to 18

Openings:1,663

Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC)

Dates: Between December 18, 2020, and March 2021

Openings: 35,208

RRC level 1

Dates: Between April first week 2021 and June 2021

Openings: 1,03,769

The Railways Board is planning to reduce the travel distance and time for the candidates by allotting them exam centres within their state of residence.

For the exams, they have also planned to run special trains for the candidates.