Jobs galore in IIT: Students bag 4000 jobs in 2 days

Six students from IIT Kharagpur bagged an annual salary of Rs 1 crore and along with them 4000 others have received offers at the IITs across the country within 2 days of placement, making it a record for the institute.
According to a report in Livemint, earlier IITs have received between 350 to 400 job offers in two days. The authorities in-charge of the placements have said that the trend this year is encouraging and more companies are willing to pay higher packages to the IIT students for core engineering profiles.
In the first two days, IIT Kharagpur has bagged around 500 offers of which 57 students received yearly package of over Rs 30 lakh each.
IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay have also seen a huge surge in placements in the first two days. V Ramgopal Rao, Director at IIT Delhi has said that a large number of IIT Delhi students are opting for domestic careers over international placements.
At IIT Bombay, top placements are from Microsoft, Optiver, Honda R&D and Sony Japan. Optiver, Uber, Accenture Japan, Google, Qualcom, Intel, and Samsung R&D are some of the other companies to offer job opportunities to the IITians.
With the first phase of placements going on till December 15 many more students will look to ensure their placements.
