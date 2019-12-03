Jobs galore in IIT: Students bag 4000 jobs in 2 days

Six students from IIT Kharagpur bagged an annual salary of Rs 1 crore and along with them 4000 others have received offers at the IITs across the country within 2 days of placement, making it a record for the institute.

According to a report in Livemint, earlier IITs have received between 350 to 400 job offers in two days. The authorities in-charge of the placements have said that the trend this year is encouraging and more companies are willing to pay higher packages to the IIT students for core engineering profiles.