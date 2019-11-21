HRD cracks down on IITs & IIMS, asks it to fulfil its SC/ST, OBC and EWS quotas for faculty hiring

Days after a parliamentary panel questioned the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry over poor implementation of the reservation policy in faculty recruitment, the Union government has asked all educational institutions including IITs and IIMs to follow the quota policy for hiring faculty.

While the central universities implement the faculty quota, most IITs and IIMs refrain from doing so. The quote reserves 15% posts for Scheduled Castes, 7.5%for Scheduled Tribes, 27% for Other Backward Classes and 10% for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

The HRD ministry wrote to all institutes last week to ensure implementation of the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Act.

A separate notice has been sent to all IIMs today to ensure ‘reservation of posts in direct recruitment’ considering the institute as a unit—as specified in the Act that came into effect on March 7, 2019.

The IIM has also instructed all IIMs to ensure that ‘the rosters are made’ and all further recruitments are done as per the roster.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Welfare of SC and STs held two meetings with the HRD ministry on implementation of reservations- both in faculty recruitment and in student admissions across several central educational institutes.