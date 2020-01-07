JNU violence: Day after FIR filed, Delhi Police fails to make arrests, no attacker identified

It has been twenty-four hours after masked men went on a rampage at Jawaharlal Nehru University, which left more than 30 injured, the Delhi police is yet to make arrest. The Delhi Police also failed to identify the attackers. But on Tuesday, Delhi Police filed a FIR against JNU students' union leader Aishe Ghosh and 19 other people for allegedly vandalising the university server room and attacking security guards.

Ghosh, who appeared on national TV on Sunday evening with blood soaked face and with a bandage on Monday, is now been alleged to have played a key role in the violence in JNU, which took place on Sunday. She has been booked under Sections 341, 323, 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and various sections of Prevention of Damage to Public property Act, 1984. Apart from her, Saket Moon, Satish Yadav, Sarika Chaudhury, among others, are named in the FIR.

“It was an organised attack. They were singling out people and attacking. There is a clear nexus of JNU administration, security police and the ABVP vandals. They did not intervene to stop violence,” Ghosh told reporters. “For last four-five days, some RSS-affiliated professors were promoting violence to break our movement. Are we wrong to ask for safety from JNU and Delhi Police?”