JNU Violence: Colaba Social steps up in time of need, offers washrooms and water to protesters

With tambourines and guitars in their hands and songs of revolution on their lips, people protested against the attack on JNU students throughout the night in front of the Gateway of India and the Taj Mahal Palace hotel. Now, Social outlet in Colaba has come forward to help protestors by giving them water and using their facilities.

Social, a chain of restaurants, have come forward to help protestors who need to access washrooms and drinking water. The Colaba outlet of Social in a message said, "We'd be happy to help - our Social outlet in Colaba is located a short walk from Gateway, and protestors are welcome to come in and use the facilities through the day. They can also help themselves to drinking water or refill their water bottles from water coolers we're going to keep outside the outlet."