JNU Violence: Colaba Social steps up in time of need, offers washrooms and water to protesters

With tambourines and guitars in their hands and songs of revolution on their lips, people protested against the attack on JNU students throughout the night in front of the Gateway of India and the Taj Mahal Palace hotel. Now, Social outlet in Colaba has come forward to help protestors by giving them water and using their facilities.
Social, a chain of restaurants, have come forward to help protestors who need to access washrooms and drinking water. The Colaba outlet of Social in a message said, "We'd be happy to help - our Social outlet in Colaba is located a short walk from Gateway, and protestors are welcome to come in and use the facilities through the day. They can also help themselves to drinking water or refill their water bottles from water coolers we're going to keep outside the outlet."
People, including students and women, in large numbers had gathered in front of the Gateway of India in South Mumbai's Colaba on Sunday midnight. They were joined by Bollywood celebrities like Anurag Kashyap, Swara Bhaskar and Vishal Dadlani.
On Sunday evening, masked people brandishing hockey sticks and iron rods stormed the JNU campus in Delhi and systematically targeted students in three hostels, unleashing mayhem with sticks, stones and iron rods, hitting inmates and breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings. They also attacked a women's hostel. In the violence, 34 people were injured.
Songs like 'Hum dekhenge', 'Hum honge kamyab', 'Sarfaroshi ki tamanna' rent the air as students of IIT Bombay, TISS, and members of students' organisations, including the ASFI, raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Protesters, waiving the tricolour, raised slogans like 'Kagaz nahi dikhayenge' and 'Tum kaun ho be'. They demanded the resignation of Modi and Shah.
