J&K’s official language: Punjabi gets push in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi

The demand for inclusion of Punjabi as one of the official languages of Jammu and Kashmir has been reverberating every day in the Houses since the start of the monsoon session of Parliament.

Punjab's Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa and Shiromani Akali Dal MP Sardar Balwinder Singh Bhunder on Wednesday raised the demand in the Rajya Sabha to include Punjab as one of the official languages of J&K in a Bill proposed by the Centre to accord that status to five languages.

Former chief minister Dr Farooq Abdullah and Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal pressed for Punjabi’s inclusion in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Badal protested Punjabi used to be one of the official languages in J&K has been wrongly deleted from the list announced by the government and said Dr Abdullah will confirm it. Dr Abdullah said he and many in J&K speak Punjabi and pressed Pahari and Gujari also be included in the list.

Bajwa underlined Punjabi became a language of J&K as Maharaja Ranjit Singh had captured Jammu first and then Kashmir and made them parts of his Sikh empire.

Bhunder said it is painful to exclude Punjabi as the state language of J&K, pointing out that it is spoken not only in the UT but the world over as it has become an official language in Canada, New Zealand, Australia and the US. He said Punjabi was in vogue much before Maharaja Ranjit Singh established his empire there, much before 1808.

The MPs were backed by Congress MPs Rajeev Satav (Maharashtra), Dr Amee Yajnik (Gujarat), Dr L Hanumanthaiah (Karnataka) and PL Punia (UP) and BSP’s Rajaram (UP) and the BJD's Dr Sasmit Patra (Odisha).