J'khand Governor invites Soren to form govt

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Wednesday said Governor Droupadi Murmu has invited its working president and chief minister-designate Hemant Soren to form government.

The governor's invitation comes a day after Soren called on the govenor at Raj Bhavan to stake claim to form government, submitting a letter of support of 50 MLAs to her.

A Raj Bhavan source said the swearing-in ceremony will be held on December 29 at the Mohrabadi ground here.

The letter handed to the governor said Soren has the backing of 50 MLAs from the JMM, Congress, RJD and the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), a Raj Bhavan communique stated on Tuesday night.

The pre-poll opposition combine bagged 47 seats (JMM 30, Congress 16 and RJD one) in the 81-member assembly, while the three-member JVM (P) has extended "unconditional support" to Soren to form government.

Meanwhile, Soren met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and said the JMM-Congress-RJD coalition will provide a stable government that would last a full five-year term.

He also invited them for his swearing-in ceremony scheduled in Ranchi on December 29.

Those present during the brief meeting between Sonia Gandhi and Soren at her 10 Janpath residence included senior Congress leaders K C Vengopal and R P N Singh, who is the party's in-charge for Jharkhand.

When asked about talks over government formation, Soren told reporters: "You should wait, that will happen."

"I had come here to meet Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to invite them for my swearing in. I also congratulated the victory of the coalition of the JMM-Congress-RJD in Jharkhand," he said, adding that "the coalition will provide a stable government that will last the full five-year term".