Rahul Gandhi might lead protest in Guwahati

New Delhi: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to go to Guwahati to attend the party's foundation day on December 28 and lead the protest organised by the Congress against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

According to the source, Rahul Gandhi will be attending the national tribal dance program in Raipur on December 27 and then might go to Guwahati to attend the party's foundation day. His schedule for Guwahati depends on the weather condition.

The Congress has been opposing the CAA since it has been passed by the parliament. Congress Chief Ministers have said saying that they will not implement the CAA in their states.