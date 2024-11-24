 J&K: Security Forces Launch Search Operation In Sidhra After Suspected Explosives Reported
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJ&K: Security Forces Launch Search Operation In Sidhra After Suspected Explosives Reported

J&K: Security Forces Launch Search Operation In Sidhra After Suspected Explosives Reported

Earlier on Saturday, Baramulla Police, in a joint operation with security forces, busted a terror hideout in the Kunzer area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. A joint operation was launched in the forests adjoining the village Malwa, under the jurisdiction of Police Station Kunzer, by Baramulla Police, Budgam Police, and 62 RR.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, November 24, 2024, 01:01 PM IST
article-image
An Indian Amy Soldier | PTI

Jammu: Security forces conducted a search operation in the Sidhra area of Jammu district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, after recieving reports of suspected explosives in the area.

More details are awaited.

Earlier on Saturday, Baramulla Police, in a joint operation with security forces, busted a terror hideout in the Kunzer area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Read Also
J&K Police Cyber Crime Prevention Cell Recover ₹4.48 Lakh From Various Financial Frauds In Pulwama
article-image

Joint Operation Launched

FPJ Shorts
Rohit Sharma Arrives In Australia To Join Team India Ahead Of AUS vs IND 2nd Test
Rohit Sharma Arrives In Australia To Join Team India Ahead Of AUS vs IND 2nd Test
JKSSB Announces Recruitment For 669 Police SI Posts, Applications Open December 3
JKSSB Announces Recruitment For 669 Police SI Posts, Applications Open December 3
Radhika Merchant Repeats Her 6-Year-Old Lehenga, Wears Isha Ambani & Shloka Mehta's Jewellery For Friend's Wedding
Radhika Merchant Repeats Her 6-Year-Old Lehenga, Wears Isha Ambani & Shloka Mehta's Jewellery For Friend's Wedding
Andhra Pradesh: 7 Killed, 4 Injured After RTC Bus Collides With Auto Carrying Agricultural Labourers In Anantapur; Visuals Surface
Andhra Pradesh: 7 Killed, 4 Injured After RTC Bus Collides With Auto Carrying Agricultural Labourers In Anantapur; Visuals Surface

A joint operation was launched in the forests adjoining the village Malwa, under the jurisdiction of Police Station Kunzer, by Baramulla Police, Budgam Police, and 62 RR.

According to the police, based on credible leads generated during the investigation, a joint operation was conducted.

During the search operation, the police recovered arms and ammunition, and it also destroyed the hideout, thwarted any possible untoward incident, and scuttled the nefarious plans of terrorist outfits to derail peace and harmony in the Kashmir Valley.

Read Also
J&K Accident: Several Pilgrims Injured In Collision Between Two Buses In Reasi; Visuals Surface
article-image

Baramulla Police Attaches Multiple Properties

Earlier on the same day, Baramulla Police attached multiple properties (double-storied residential houses at Chowadhi Jammu and Trikanjan Boniyar, Tipper, Trailer, and a four-wheeler) worth Rs 1.72 crore, said police in a statement.

The properties belong to a notorious drug peddler Rafiq Ahmad Khan @ Rafi Rafa son of Gh Hassan resident of Trikanjan Boniyar, district Baramulla.

The action was taken under sections 68-E read with 68-F (1) of NDPS Act of 1985 and is linked with case FIR nr 134/2016 u/s 8/21, 29 NDPS Act of Police Station Boniyar.

The properties were identified as illegally acquired during the course of an investigation conducted by police. The properties were acquired from the illicit trafficking of narcotics and psychotropic substances by the drug peddler.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Andhra Pradesh: 7 Killed, 4 Injured After RTC Bus Collides With Auto Carrying Agricultural Labourers...

Andhra Pradesh: 7 Killed, 4 Injured After RTC Bus Collides With Auto Carrying Agricultural Labourers...

Uttar Pradesh: Violence Erupts In Sambhal As Team Tries To Survey Jama Masjid

Uttar Pradesh: Violence Erupts In Sambhal As Team Tries To Survey Jama Masjid

West Bengal: 10 Houses Gutted In Fire After Massiv Blaze Erupts In Kolkata's Ultadanga Area; Visuals...

West Bengal: 10 Houses Gutted In Fire After Massiv Blaze Erupts In Kolkata's Ultadanga Area; Visuals...

Air India Issues Travel Advisory For Passengers Flying To & From UK Due To Tropical Storm Bert

Air India Issues Travel Advisory For Passengers Flying To & From UK Due To Tropical Storm Bert

Video: Auto-Car Collision In Varanasi Escalates Into Public Assault On Police SHO In Front Of...

Video: Auto-Car Collision In Varanasi Escalates Into Public Assault On Police SHO In Front Of...