J&K: Security Forces Launch Search Operation In Sidhra After Suspected Explosives Reported

Jammu: Security forces conducted a search operation in the Sidhra area of Jammu district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, after recieving reports of suspected explosives in the area.

More details are awaited.

Earlier on Saturday, Baramulla Police, in a joint operation with security forces, busted a terror hideout in the Kunzer area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Joint Operation Launched

A joint operation was launched in the forests adjoining the village Malwa, under the jurisdiction of Police Station Kunzer, by Baramulla Police, Budgam Police, and 62 RR.

According to the police, based on credible leads generated during the investigation, a joint operation was conducted.

During the search operation, the police recovered arms and ammunition, and it also destroyed the hideout, thwarted any possible untoward incident, and scuttled the nefarious plans of terrorist outfits to derail peace and harmony in the Kashmir Valley.

Baramulla Police Attaches Multiple Properties

Earlier on the same day, Baramulla Police attached multiple properties (double-storied residential houses at Chowadhi Jammu and Trikanjan Boniyar, Tipper, Trailer, and a four-wheeler) worth Rs 1.72 crore, said police in a statement.

The properties belong to a notorious drug peddler Rafiq Ahmad Khan @ Rafi Rafa son of Gh Hassan resident of Trikanjan Boniyar, district Baramulla.

The action was taken under sections 68-E read with 68-F (1) of NDPS Act of 1985 and is linked with case FIR nr 134/2016 u/s 8/21, 29 NDPS Act of Police Station Boniyar.

The properties were identified as illegally acquired during the course of an investigation conducted by police. The properties were acquired from the illicit trafficking of narcotics and psychotropic substances by the drug peddler.

