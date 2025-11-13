 J&K Police Raid 13 Sites In Valley Over Delhi Terror Blast; Jamaat-e-Islami Under Scanner
J&K Police Raid 13 Sites In Valley Over Delhi Terror Blast; Jamaat-e-Islami Under Scanner

The Counter-Intelligence Wing of J&K Police raided 13 locations across Kashmir over the Delhi terror blast linked to banned Jamaat-e-Islami. DNA confirmed the blast suspect, Dr. Mohd Umar of Pulwama. Several doctors linked to the case were arrested, revealing a terror network of professionals. The NIA has taken over the probe.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 10:49 AM IST
article-image
J&K Police Raid 13 Sites In Valley Over Delhi Terror Blast; Jamaat-e-Islami Under Scanner

Srinagar: The Counter-Intelligence Wing, Kashmir (CIK) of J&K Police on Thursday raided 13 locations across the Valley in connection with the Delhi terror blast.

Officials said that simultaneous raids are being carried out against the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) organisation in different parts of Kashmir after the Delhi blast in which a local doctor, Mohd Umar, was involved. He belonged to the Pulwama district.

Meanwhile, the DNA of the mother has matched with Dr Mohd Umar, confirming his identity.

He was on the run after the J&K Police, in coordination with the Haryana Police, busted a terror module in Faridabad. Dr Mohd Umar escaped arrest after his terror associates, Dr Adil of Kulgam district and Dr Muzammil Ganai of his native village, Koil in Pulwama district, were arrested.

A woman doctor from Lucknow, Dr Shaheen Shahid, also working with Dr Mohd Umar and others in Al-Falah Medical College in Faridabad, was arrested after an assault rifle was recovered from her car.

Lucknow police on Wednesday detained her brother for questioning.

Dr Adil was caught after CCTV footage showed him putting up posters of the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). One AK-47 rifle was recovered from Aadil’s locker in the Government Medical College, Anantnag, where he had left his job in October 2024.

His disclosure led to the arrest of Dr Muzammil Ganai, also working at Al-Falah Medical College. Over 2,900 kg of ammonium nitrate were recovered from Muzamil by the J&K Police in Faridabad.

The Union Home Ministry (MHA) has handed over the investigation of the Delhi terror blast to the NIA.

The worrying discovery of white collar terrorism involving professionals like doctors has added a new dimension to terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The busting of the terror module run by doctors has vindicated the decision of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, who has terminated many government employees for terror links in the UT.

Ironically, the L-G's decision to terminate the services of government employees with terror links had been criticised by various political parties, including the National Conference (NC) presently in power in the union territory.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

