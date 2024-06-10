 J&K Murder: 35-Yr-Old Chemist Found Dead With Throat Slit Open Near His House In Kathua
Amarjit Sharma's murder sparked protests by his grieving relatives and neighbours, who demanded immediate arrest of the unidentified culprits, they said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, June 10, 2024, 02:58 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Jammu: A 35-year-old chemist was found dead with his throat slit open near his house in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said on Monday.

Sharma was found dead outside his house in Mela village by his family late Sunday night after they started searching for him when he did not return home, the officials said.

Protesters Block The Jammu-Pathankot Highway

Hundreds of people, carrying Sharma's body, blocked the Jammu-Pathankot highway and the nearby railway track in the nearby Hiranagar area around 9 am this morning, the officials said.

The protesters dispersed within two hours on the assurance of police and civil officers that a case was registered and further investigation was on to bring the culprits to book, they said.

