J&K: Leopard Enters CRPF Camp In Anantnag, Injures Trooper; Video Surfaces | X @trk_media

Srinagar: A leopard entered the CRPF camp on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district and injured a trooper inside the camp.

Officials said that a leopard entered the Kapran CRPF camp in the district, creating panic and chaos there.

“Head constable, Kamleshwar Kumar, was injured in the leopard attack. He was given first aid at the local primary health centre, and his condition is stable. He is back in the camp,” the officials said.

Wildlife protection department field staff have been called in to relocate the leopard safely.

Recently, a leopard attacked a flock of sheep, killing at least seven and injuring many others in a village in North Kashmir's Sopore. The incident triggered fear among the villagers, who appealed to the Wildlife Department to deploy teams and set up cages to capture the leopard before it caused further damage. A team from the Wildlife Department launched a hunt to track and capture the wild animal.

In September, an eight-year-old boy sustained injuries after being attacked by a leopard in the Chetragam area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Human-wildlife conflict (HWC) incidents have alarmingly increased in the Valley during the last decade. Frequent incidents of wild animals like bears and leopards devouring livestock by entering villages, attacking a child or causing an injury to the villagers come to light here.

The HWC refers to the negative interactions between humans and wild animals, with undesirable consequences both for people and their resources on the one hand, and wildlife and their habitats on the other. The conflict caused by competition for natural resources between humans and wildlife influences human food security and the well-being of humans and other animals.

In many regions, the number of these conflicts has increased in recent decades as a result of human population growth and the transformation of land use. HWC is a serious global threat to sustainable development, food security and conservation in urban and rural landscapes alike.

In general, the consequences of HWC include: crop destruction, reduced agricultural productivity, competition for grazing lands and water supply, livestock predation, injury and death to humans, damage to infrastructure, and increased risk of disease transmission among wildlife and livestock.

At the national level, collaboration between forestry, wildlife, agriculture, livestock and other relevant sectors is key.

