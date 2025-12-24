'Verbally Abused Me, Attacked With IV Stand…': Shimla Doctor Recounts Fight With Patient, Says 'We Are Humans Too' | VIDEO

The Shimla doctor shares his side of the story | X/@DrDatta_AIIMS

In a fresh development in the doctor–patient altercation inside Indira Gandhi Medical College in Himachal Pradesh, the doctor involved has released his account of the incident that led to the fight.

Doctor Appears Injured, Recounts Incident on Video

In a video shared online, Dr Raghav Narula is seen bedridden, with his hand in a cast and visibly in pain, as he calmly narrates his version of events at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla. He said he has worked at the hospital for over eight years, treating nearly 5,000–7,000 patients, and claimed there had never been any prior complaints of misbehaviour against him.

Allegations of Verbal Abuse and Physical Attack

Dr Narula alleged that the patient verbally abused him and his family, including using explicit language against his parents, despite repeated attempts to de-escalate the situation. He claimed the patient then turned aggressive, picked up an IV stand, and attacked him, pushing him violently and causing a hand fracture and severe back pain, which forced him to defend himself.

The incident at IGMC Shimla on December 22, 2025, resulted in Dr Narula’s suspension and the registration of an FIR.

Earlier Video Showed Physical Clash

Earlier, a video that surfaced on social media showed a physical altercation between a doctor and a patient inside the Shimla hospital. The footage showed both individuals attacking each other before others intervened.

In the clip, the patient, who was lying on a bed, is seen kicking the doctor. The doctor dodges the kicks and then punches the patient multiple times in the face.

Inquiry Committee Formed

The IGMC Shimla administration has constituted a three-member inquiry committee. Medical Superintendent Dr Rahul Rao said the panel is probing the matter and will submit its report within a few hours. He also confirmed that an FIR has been filed against the doctor.