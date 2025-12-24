'Can’t Stay In Delhi For More Than 2 Days, I Get Infected': Nitin Gadkari On Severe AQI Crisis | Video

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari | X/@tweets_amit

New Delhi: Amid Delhi’s severe winter air pollution crisis, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday shared a personal anecdote, saying he suffers from throat infection after spending just two days in the national capital.

Speaking at an India Today event, Gadkari said, “Whenever I come to Delhi, I can’t stay for more than two days. I get a throat infection. I am very distressed due to pollution.”

While attributing a significant share of Delhi’s air pollution to fossil fuel use, the minister said nearly 40% of pollution comes from the transport sector. His remarks are in line with with IIT Kanpur studies that estimate vehicular emissions contribute between 20% and 39% of PM2.5 levels during severe pollution episodes.

“I am the transport minister, and 40% of the pollution comes from our sector due to the use of fossil fuels,” Gadkari said, adding, “There should be no debate on whether pollution causes diseases or not.”

Smog Engulfs Delhi, AQI Remains ‘Very Poor’

Visuals from across the city showed a thick blanket of toxic smog, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 373, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category.

High Pollution Levels Across Key Areas

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI at Ghazipur on NH-24 stood at 368, while similar readings were recorded at Indira Gandhi International Airport. ITO and Anand Vihar also witnessed ‘very poor’ air quality, with AQI readings touching 374.

Republic Day parade rehearsals at India Gate continued amid the smog, with the AQI recorded at 354.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dvIRR0D1v7oGRAP Stage-IV Measures in Place

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked all actions under GRAP Stage-IV across Delhi-NCR in response to the deteriorating air quality.

Delhi Cabinet Clears Anti-Pollution Measures

Meanwhile, the Delhi Cabinet approved several key decisions on Tuesday aimed at strengthening the city’s fight against pollution and improving environmental governance, according to an official press release