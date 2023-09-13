J&K: Indian Army Colonel, Major & Kashmir Police Deputy SP Succumb To Injuries In Anantnag Encounter

Three security force officers including an Army Colonel were killed in a gunfight with terrorists in Kokernag area of Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said here on Wednesday.

Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish, deputy superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat were critically injured in the gunfight and died later, they said.

Bhat died due to heavy blood loss, they added.

"An Indian Army Colonel commanding a Rashtriya Rifles Unit along with a Major have lost their lives in an encounter in Anantnag with terrorists in Kashmir. The officer was commanding 19 RR," the Indian Army said.

The operation against the terrorists began on Tuesday evening in Gadole area but was called off during the night.

On Wednesday morning, the hunt for the terrorists resumed after information started trickling that they were spotted at a hideout, the officials said.

Colonel Singh, leading his team from the front, attacked the terrorists. However, the terrorists fired upon him and he was critically injured.

