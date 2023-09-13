 J&K: 1 Terrorist Neutralised, 1 Army Jawan Killed & 3 Others Injured In Encounter In Rajouri
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJ&K: 1 Terrorist Neutralised, 1 Army Jawan Killed & 3 Others Injured In Encounter In Rajouri

J&K: 1 Terrorist Neutralised, 1 Army Jawan Killed & 3 Others Injured In Encounter In Rajouri

Three security personnel including a Special Police Officer sustained injuries in the exchange of fire.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 11:14 AM IST
article-image
J&K: 1 Terrorist Neutralised, 1 Army Jawan Killed & 3 Others Injured In Encounter In Rajouri |

J&K: Security has been increased on Wednesday in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir amidst an encounter between security forces and terrorists that began on Tuesday, officials said.

One terrorist was gunned down while one soldier lost his life in the encounter which broke out in the Narla area a top police official said yesterday. Three security personnel including a Special Police Officer also sustained injuries in the exchange of fire.

"One terrorist neutralised; One Army jawan lost his life, three others including one police SPO injured in the ensuing encounter in Rajouri district," Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu said on Tuesday.

Army Dog Loses Life In Rajouri Encounter

A six-year-old dog (female labrador) laid down her life shielding her handler during the encounter.

The Public Relations Officer, Indian Army, Jammu informed through a statement on Tuesday that Kent, a canine from the 21 Army Dog Unit, was leading a group of soldiers on the trail of fleeing terrorists when it came under heavy fire and succumbed at the scene.

Kent was at the forefront of 'Operation Sujaligala', the statement read.

Last week a terrorist was killed in an encounter in a joint operation conducted by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police last week in the Reasi district.

Officials had said that war-like stores including one AK series assault rifle with magazines were recovered during the search following the encounter.

The officials said that Indian Army demolished an Improvised explosive device (IED) in the same region on September 3.

2 Arrested For Harbouring Terrorists Earlier This Month

Barely two weeks ago, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said it arrested two persons for harbouring the terrorists who had killed five innocent civilians in Dhangri village of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district in January this year.

On January 1 this year, five persons were killed and others seriously injured in an attack by unidentified terrorists.

The case was initially registered at Rajouri Police Station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 and Arms Act. NIA had taken over and re-registered the case on January 13.

Read Also
Rajouri Encounter: Indian Army Dog Kent Sacrifices Life While Saving Her Handler In Gunfight With...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi To Hold Dinner Party For 450 Delhi Police Officials: Report

PM Modi To Hold Dinner Party For 450 Delhi Police Officials: Report

WATCH: Rajasthan Cop Turns Video Journalist To Report Helicopter's Emergency Landing, Goes Viral

WATCH: Rajasthan Cop Turns Video Journalist To Report Helicopter's Emergency Landing, Goes Viral

J&K: 1 Terrorist Neutralised, 1 Army Jawan Killed & 3 Others Injured In Encounter In Rajouri

J&K: 1 Terrorist Neutralised, 1 Army Jawan Killed & 3 Others Injured In Encounter In Rajouri

Uttar Pradesh: IT Raids At Multiple Premises Linked To Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan (VIDEO)

Uttar Pradesh: IT Raids At Multiple Premises Linked To Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan (VIDEO)

Karnataka: Drunkard Son Hacks Mother To Death With Axe For Refusing To Give Money For Alcohol In...

Karnataka: Drunkard Son Hacks Mother To Death With Axe For Refusing To Give Money For Alcohol In...