 J&K: Fresh Gunfight Erupts In Akhnoor Sector As Security Forces Launch Final Assault Against 2 Terrorists
A couple of deafening explosions followed by an intense firing on Tuesday broke the overnight lull when security forces closed in on the terrorists hiding near the Assan temple in Jogwan village in Khour, the officials said.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 09:23 AM IST
Representative Image

Jammu: A fresh gunfight erupted in a village in the Akhnoor sector of the Jammu region on Tuesday morning as security forces made a push for a final assault against two terrorists holed up in the area, officials said.

One of the three terrorists who fired at an army ambulance that was part of a convoy moving near the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday morning was killed by the evening in an operation launched by the special forces and NSG commandos.

A four-year-old valiant Army dog, Phantom, died after being hit by a bullet during the operation.

In a first, the Army has also pressed its four BMP-II infantry combat vehicles for surveillance and strengthening the cordon around the attack site, while helicopters and drones were also deployed to locate the hiding terrorists.

