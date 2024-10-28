J&K: 1 Terrorist Gunned Down After Army Vehicle Attacked In Akhnoor, Massive Search Operation Underway

A terror attack took place in the Akhnoor region of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning. According to reports, three terrorists fired multiple rounds at an army vehicle.

As per sources, security forces gunned down one militant in the ongoing encounter in Akhnoor.

Security forces are currently conducting a large-scale search operation. In the past few days, at least 12 individuals, including two soldiers, have been killed in terrorist attacks across the region.

Akhnoor, J&K: A confrontation erupted between security forces and terrorists, resulting in 3-4 rounds being fired. Security forces are currently conducting a large-scale search operation, but no contact has been established with the attackers yet pic.twitter.com/OVyfvdOWzh — IANS (@ians_india) October 28, 2024

Militants opened fire on an Army vehicle in the Jogwan area of the Akhnoor sector in Jammu district, near the Line of Control, at around 6 am, as per reports.

Security officials told news agency PTI that the presence of the heavily armed terrorists was reported by the villagers near Assan temple in the Bhattal area of Khour.

BIG NEWS : EXCLUSIVE VISUAL

Suspected terrorists fired upon vehicle of Indian Army in Jogwan area of Akhnoor



Fired upon Army vehicle early today morning



Joint forces have launched massive search operation in the area #Jammu #Terrorist #IndianArmy #Akhnoor #jogwan… pic.twitter.com/mYHxi9tt3T — Indian Observer (@ag_Journalist) October 28, 2024

He further said that a few gunshots were heard in the forward village when an Army ambulance was passing through.

Army troops along with the police have launched an operation to trace and neutralize the terrorists who are believed to have infiltrated from across the border.

The terror attack took place amid tight security arrangements in the region in preparation for the Diwali festival season.

In a concerning development, post-Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, at least 12 people, including two soldiers, have been killed in terror attacks across Jammu and Kashmir.

Last week, terrorists ambushed an Army vehicle near Gulmarg in Baramulla district, killing two soldiers and two porters.