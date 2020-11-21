J&K: Farooq Abdullah writes to EC, alleges poll candidates from Gupkar Alliance not being allowed to canvas

Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) President and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah in a letter to the state election commissioner KK Sharma on Saturday alleged that ahead of the District Development Council (DDC) elections the candidates of the PAGD are being whisked away to secure locations and not being allowed to canvass.

"I am taking the liberty of writing to you about the upcoming DDC elections. A strange and a unique feature has come to the fore. Candidates put up by the PAGD are immediately whisked away to "secure locations" in the name of security and confined to those 'secure locations'. They are not allowed to canvass, they are completely out of touch with those from whom they are supposed to seek votes," the letter reads. "Our parties have been in power in the past and have had the opportunity to head and run the government. We are aware of the challenges posed in the realm of security in a place beset by violence. These challenges are not new but have been painfully persisting for the last three decades. But the government had structures in place which ensured security for all contestants irrespective of the ideology they espoused or the parties they represented."

The letter further says that the current state of affairs in the realm of security is blatantly oriented towards providing security to a select few and confining others.