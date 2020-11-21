MEA summons top Pakistan diplomat in Delhi, lodges 'strong protest' over recently foiled J&K terror attack

India on Thursday thwarted a possible terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir after four terrorists were killed in an encounter after being intercepted on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway near Nagrota. A police constable sustained injuries during the ensuing gunfight with the terrorists. Following the incident Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken to Twitter lauding the Indian soldiers for removing the threat.
"Neutralising of 4 terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed and the presence of large cache of weapons and explosives with them indicates that their efforts to wreak major havoc and destruction have once again been thwarted," he had written.
Since then, there have been indications that the slain terrorists had been in contact with their handlers in Pakistan. According to reports, they had been in touch with people from the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed and seemingly receiving their orders the top commanders of the terror outfit, Mufti Rauf Asghar (the younger brother of Masood Azhar) and Qari Zarar. Mobile devices recovered from them also show that they had been receiving messages from their handler.
Now, India has taken action, with the Ministry of External Affairs summoning the Pakistan High Commission official in Delhi. According to an update shared by Anurag Srivastava, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, India has conveyed strong concern to Pakistan over the planned terror attack.
"Pakistan Cd'A was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs and a strong protest was lodged at the attempted attack, which was only prevented from happening by the alertness of the Indian security forces. It was demanded that Pakistan desist from its policy of supporting terrorists and terror groups operating from its territory and dismantle the terror infrastructure operated by terrorist outfits to launch attacks in other countries," the statement adds.