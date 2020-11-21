MEA summons top Pakistan diplomat in Delhi, lodges 'strong protest' over recently foiled J&K terror attack

India on Thursday thwarted a possible terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir after four terrorists were killed in an encounter after being intercepted on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway near Nagrota. A police constable sustained injuries during the ensuing gunfight with the terrorists. Following the incident Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken to Twitter lauding the Indian soldiers for removing the threat.

"Neutralising of 4 terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed and the presence of large cache of weapons and explosives with them indicates that their efforts to wreak major havoc and destruction have once again been thwarted," he had written.