Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists killed in Nagrota encounter were in touch with handlers in Pakistan: Reports

On Thursday, four terrorists were killed in an encounter near Nagrota in Jammu. The incident took place near a toll plaza after officials intercepted them on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. A police constable sustained injuries during the ensuing gunfight with the terrorists.

Since then, there have been several developments. Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter lauding the security forces after being briefed about the entire incident by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla and the two intelligence chiefs.

"Neutralising of 4 terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed and the presence of large cache of weapons and explosives with them indicates that their efforts to wreak major havoc and destruction have once again been thwarted," he tweeted.

""Our security forces have once again displayed utmost bravery and professionalism. Thanks to their alertness, they have defeated a nefarious plot to target grassroots level democratic exercises in Jammu and Kashmir," read a second post.