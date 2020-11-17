J&K: After Amit Shah riles up 'Gupkar gang', Omar Abdullah says 'can understand the frustration'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, met with much resistance, termed the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), a conglomerate of political parties in Jammu and Kashmir, an "unholy global alliance" and alleged that it, along with the Congress, wants to take Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) back to the era of terror and turmoil.

Both the former chief ministers of the erstwhile state of J&K, Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his 'Gupkar Gang' remarks.

Mehbooba said that such comments were aimed at diverting people's attention from rising unemployment and inflation.

"BJP's stale tactic of dividing India by projecting themselves as saviours and political opponents as internal and imagined enemies is far too predictable now," said the chief of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).