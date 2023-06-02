J&K: Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in Rajouri

Police checkpoints in J&K | Twitter

An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists in the Dassal forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, officials said. "Encounter underway in Rajouri's Dassal forest area," said Army officials. On Thursday, two terrorists associated with the banned outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested along with arms and ammunition in Baramulla.

#WATCH | Jammu & Kashmir: Encounter underway in Rajouri's Dassal forest area: Army officials



(Visuals deferred by unspecified time)

Case registered under UAPA

According to the police, the security forces had placed a Mobile Vehicle Checkpoint (MVCP) at the Frestihar Waripora crossing after specific information regarding the movement of terrorists in Frestihar Kreeri village was received. The terrorists tried to flee while noticing the checkpoint but were apprehended by the security forces at Frestihar Kreeri village. The arrested persons were identified as Suhail Gulzar and Waseem Ahmad Pata, said police.

A case was registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Arms Act at Kreeri police station. Police recovered two Chinese Pistols, two pistol magazines and fifteen live pistol rounds from the accused.

