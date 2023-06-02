 J&K: Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in Rajouri
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJ&K: Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in Rajouri

J&K: Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in Rajouri

According to the police, the security forces had placed a Mobile Vehicle Checkpoint (MVCP) at the Frestihar Waripora crossing after specific information regarding the movement of terrorists in Frestihar Kreeri village was received.

ANIUpdated: Friday, June 02, 2023, 08:22 AM IST
article-image
Police checkpoints in J&K | Twitter

An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists in the Dassal forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, officials said. "Encounter underway in Rajouri's Dassal forest area," said Army officials. On Thursday, two terrorists associated with the banned outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested along with arms and ammunition in Baramulla.

Case registered under UAPA

According to the police, the security forces had placed a Mobile Vehicle Checkpoint (MVCP) at the Frestihar Waripora crossing after specific information regarding the movement of terrorists in Frestihar Kreeri village was received. The terrorists tried to flee while noticing the checkpoint but were apprehended by the security forces at Frestihar Kreeri village. The arrested persons were identified as Suhail Gulzar and Waseem Ahmad Pata, said police.

A case was registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Arms Act at Kreeri police station. Police recovered two Chinese Pistols, two pistol magazines and fifteen live pistol rounds from the accused.

Read Also
Jammu and Kashmir extends upper age limit by 3 years for JK Combined Competitive Exams
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

J&K: Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in Rajouri

J&K: Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in Rajouri

West Bengal: Several documents gutted in fire at State govt office, no casualties reported

West Bengal: Several documents gutted in fire at State govt office, no casualties reported

'Congress cannot digest PM Modi's popularity,' says Union Minister Anurag Thakur; slams Rahul Gandhi...

'Congress cannot digest PM Modi's popularity,' says Union Minister Anurag Thakur; slams Rahul Gandhi...

Gujarat: Dalit man beaten up in Palanpur for donning good clothes, 'flying too high'

Gujarat: Dalit man beaten up in Palanpur for donning good clothes, 'flying too high'

Uttar Pradesh: Bulandshahr tense after 4 temples vandalised, miscreants still at large

Uttar Pradesh: Bulandshahr tense after 4 temples vandalised, miscreants still at large