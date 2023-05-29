Jammu and Kashmir extends upper age limit by 3 years for JK Combined Competitive Exams

On May 10, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha had approved age relaxation in the upper age limit for JKCCE in view of the demands from aspirants and representations by several delegations. | Representative image

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Administration has extended by three years the upper age limit for the combined competitive examination-2023. According to a notification issued by the General Administration Department by the order of Lt Governor, the upper age limit for open merit candidates was fixed at 35 years from the current 32 years.

Similarly, the upper age limit was enhanced for Reserved category candidates and Physically challenged candidates from 34 years to 37 years and from 35 years to 38 years, respectively, the order issued by Commissioner Secretary, GAD, Sanjeev Verma said.

On May 10, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha had approved age relaxation in the upper age limit for JKCCE in view of the demands from aspirants and representations by several delegations.