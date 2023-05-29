 Jammu and Kashmir extends upper age limit by 3 years for JK Combined Competitive Exams
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJammu and Kashmir extends upper age limit by 3 years for JK Combined Competitive Exams

Jammu and Kashmir extends upper age limit by 3 years for JK Combined Competitive Exams

On May 10, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha had approved age relaxation in the upper age limit for JKCCE in view of the demands from aspirants and representations by several delegations.

PTIUpdated: Monday, May 29, 2023, 12:49 AM IST
article-image
On May 10, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha had approved age relaxation in the upper age limit for JKCCE in view of the demands from aspirants and representations by several delegations. | Representative image

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Administration has extended by three years the upper age limit for the combined competitive examination-2023. According to a notification issued by the General Administration Department by the order of Lt Governor, the upper age limit for open merit candidates was fixed at 35 years from the current 32 years.

 Similarly, the upper age limit was enhanced for Reserved category candidates and Physically challenged candidates from 34 years to 37 years and from 35 years to 38 years, respectively, the order issued by Commissioner Secretary, GAD, Sanjeev Verma said.

On May 10, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha had approved age relaxation in the upper age limit for JKCCE in view of the demands from aspirants and representations by several delegations.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jammu and Kashmir extends upper age limit by 3 years for JK Combined Competitive Exams

Jammu and Kashmir extends upper age limit by 3 years for JK Combined Competitive Exams

CUET UG 2023: 69.3% attendance recorded so far

CUET UG 2023: 69.3% attendance recorded so far

Dharmendra Pradhan to visit Singapore for bilateral engagement in Edu & skill development

Dharmendra Pradhan to visit Singapore for bilateral engagement in Edu & skill development

Jharkhand High Court PA recruitment 2023: apply for 42 posts at jhc.org.in

Jharkhand High Court PA recruitment 2023: apply for 42 posts at jhc.org.in

Fifth NEET suicide in Kota has education city worked up

Fifth NEET suicide in Kota has education city worked up