J&K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Shopian district; one militant killed

An encounter broke out between the security forces and terrorists at the Kabil area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

"Encounter has started at village Kilbal area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," said Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet.

According to the reports, one terrorist has been neutralized while the operation is underway.

A joint team of J&K Police, 34 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

Further details are awaited.

(this is a developing story)

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 03:54 PM IST