J&K Encounter: 3 Army Jawans, 1 Cop Injured During Gunfight With Terrorists In Kulgam; Visuals Surface

Kulgam: Three Army personnel and one police officer were reportedly injured in a gunbattle with terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. The injured were immediately taken to the hospital, and the encounter remains ongoing, with two terrorists believed to be trapped in the area.

The clash began when security forces, acting on intelligence about terrorist activity, launched an operation in Adigam village. During a house-to-house search, the terrorists opened fire, prompting security forces to retaliate. The exchange of gunfire continued as the forces attempted to neutralise the threat.

VIDEO | Jammu and Kashmir: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Adigam village area of Kulgam district.



Kashmir Police Zone Shares Update On Gunfight

The Kashmir Police Zone confirmed the ongoing encounter via a tweet, stating, "Encounter has started at Adigam Devsar area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow."

Indian Army's Chinar Corps also shared information of the encounter and a joint operation launched by them with the local police. Chinar Corps in their post wrote, "Based on specific intelligence input, a Joint Operation was launched by Indian Army and J&K Police today at Arigam, Kulgam. During search terrorists fired indiscriminately and a firefight has ensued. Operation is in progress."

Recent Encounters In J&K

This incident follows several recent clashes between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. On September 15, there was an exchange of fire in Poonch district, and on September 14, a terrorist was killed in Baramulla during a gunfight that resulted in the deaths of two Army personnel in Kishtwar. Additionally, on September 11, another encounter occurred in Udhampur district.

Ongoing J&K Assembly Polls

Jammu and Kashmir has seen sporadic violence as it holds its first Assembly elections in a decade. The election is being conducted in three phases, with two completed on September 18 and 25. The final phase is scheduled for October 1, and the counting of votes will take place on October 8.