J&K Elections 2024: BJP Releases Revised List Of 15 Candidates Shortly After Withdrawal Of Initial List Containing 44 Names

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released a revised list of candidates for 15 seats on Monday for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections scheduled in 2024. This new list specifically addresses the first phase of polling in the Union Territory, which is set to take place on September 18.

The revised list was issued shortly after the BJP withdrew its initial list of 44 candidates that had been released for all three phases of voting in the UT. The revised list covers a total of 15 seats, with seven seats located in the Kashmir region and eight in the Jammu division.

Notable Candidates Featured In Latest List

Prominent candidates named in the new list include Syed Showkar Andrabi from Pampore, Arshid Bhat from Rajpora, Syed Wazahar from Anantnag, Salim Bhat from Banihal, Gajay Rana from Doda and Veer Saraf from Shangus-Anantnag East seat.

BJP releases amended list of 15 candidates for upcoming J&K Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/yUzU6lYrTB — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2024

Details On The Previous List

The earlier list, which the party later pulled, had announced candidates for all three phases of the election. This list had included 15 candidates for the first phase on September 18, 10 candidates for the second phase on September 25, and 19 candidates for the third phase on October 1.

Notably, among the candidates in the now-withdrawn list were 14 Muslims, with eight of them contesting from Muslim-majority seats in Jammu. The list also featured two Kashmiri Pandits, Vir Saraf from Anantnag East-Shangus and Ashok Bhat from Habbakadal.

Additionally, the list included only one woman candidate, Shagun Parihar, who was set to contest from Kishtwar and four Dalit candidates for the four SC reserved seats.

About J&K Assembly Elections

The elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases, beginning on September 18, with later rounds on September 25 and October 1. The results are expected to be announced on October 4.

In total, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir comprises 90 assembly constituencies. Of these, 74 seats are designated for the general category, nine are reserved for Scheduled Tribes and seven are reserved for Scheduled Castes.