J&K Elections 2024: BJP Withdraws 1st List Of 44 Candidates After Announcement; Revised List Expected Soon

Representational Image

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its initial list of 44 candidates for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, but quickly withdrew it, citing the need for amendments. According to news reports citing BJP sources, a revised list will be issued soon.

Details On The Initially Released List

Before the list was pulled, it included candidates for all three phases of the election: 15 candidates for the first phase on September 18, 10 candidates for the second phase on September 25, and 19 candidates for the third phase on October 1. This distribution indicated the party's intention to ensure strong representation across the electoral process.

Among the candidates in the now-retracted list were 14 Muslims, with eight of them contesting from Muslim-majority seats in Jammu. This move suggested a strategic effort by the BJP to strengthen its presence in these constituencies.

Kashmiri Pandits, Dalit Candidates Were Included In The List

The list also featured two Kashmiri Pandits: Vir Saraf from Anantnag East-Shangus and Ashok Bhat from Habbakadal, highlighting the party’s outreach to the Pandit community, which has major historical and cultural ties to the region.

Only one woman candidate, Shagun Parihar, was included in the list, and she was set to contest from Kishtwar. Additionally, the party had nominated four Dalit candidates for the four SC reserved seats, reflecting its attempt to represent diverse social groups.

Notably, three prominent figures were absent from the withdrawn list: Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina and former Deputy Chief Ministers Nirmal Singh and Kavinder Gupta. Their exclusion raised questions and speculations about the party's internal strategy and candidate selection process.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in three phases from September 18 to October 1, with the results expected to be announced on October 4.