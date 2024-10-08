J&K Election Results 2024: 'PDP Hasn't Offered Support,' Says NC Vice President Omar Abdullah While Commenting On Possibility Of Post-Poll Tie-Up

Omar Abdullah | PTI

Srinagar: Amid speculation over possible permutations and combinations for government formation in Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Monday said that PDP has not offered support and called for putting an end to all speculations till the results are out.

He was commenting on his father Farooq Abdullah's remarks that the National Conference-Congress alliance will take support of PDP even if it does not need it as "we have to go ahead together".

Tweet Of National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah

"They haven't extended support, they haven't offered support and we don't know what the voters have decided yet, so I really wish we could put a lid on all this premature speculation for the next 24 hours," Omar Abdullah said in a post on X.

Farooq Abdullah had said that Jammu and Kashmir faces several challenges and there is need for collective effort.

"Even if we don't need it, we will take the support (from PDP) because if we have to go ahead, we have to do it together. We all have to make an effort to save this state. This state is in a lot of difficulties," he told ANI.

Counting for Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls will be held tomorrow along with that in Haryana.