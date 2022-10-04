e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJammu and Kashmir: DG prisons Hemant Lohia murdered at home; probe underway

Jammu and Kashmir: DG prisons Hemant Lohia murdered at home; probe underway

Deceased police personnel Hemant Lohia's domestic help is absconding and the police are looking for him.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 04, 2022, 10:27 AM IST
article-image
DG prisons Hemant Lohia | Twitter
Follow us on

Jammu: Director General of Prisons HK Lohia was found dead in his home in the Udaywala area of Jammu on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, said the police.

According to an NDTV report, the senior police officer was found dead with his throat slit.

The Jammu and Kashmir police earlier tweeted, "Dead body of Hemant Lohia DG Prisons J&K found under suspicious circumstances. First Examination of the scene of crime reveals this as a suspected murder case. The domestic help with the officer is absconding. A search for him has started."

"Forensic teams and crime teams are on spot. Investigation process has begun. Senior officers are on spot," they further wrote.

Read Also
Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out in Baskuchan area of Shopian
article-image

"It has come to the fore that one domestic helper Yasir Ahmed is the main accused. Initial investigation reveals that he was quite aggressive in his behaviour and was also under depression as per sources," said ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh.

"So far no terror act is apparent as per the Initial investigation but a thorough probe is on to rule out any possibility. The weapon of offence has been seized besides some documentary evidence reflecting his mental state," Singh added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

India records 1,968 new Covid cases, 15 deaths in a day

India records 1,968 new Covid cases, 15 deaths in a day

Delhi Police arrests 4 members of banned Popular Front Of India

Delhi Police arrests 4 members of banned Popular Front Of India

Popular Odia singer collapses and dies while performing at Durga Puja cultural event

Popular Odia singer collapses and dies while performing at Durga Puja cultural event

Gujarat: Revellers at Garba venue attacked in Kheda district

Gujarat: Revellers at Garba venue attacked in Kheda district

Journalists covering PM Modi's event in Himachal Pradesh tomorrow will need to produce 'character...

Journalists covering PM Modi's event in Himachal Pradesh tomorrow will need to produce 'character...