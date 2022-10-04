Jammu and Kashmir: DG prisons Hemant Lohia murdered at home; probe underway

DG prisons Hemant Lohia | Twitter

Jammu: Director General of Prisons HK Lohia was found dead in his home in the Udaywala area of Jammu on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, said the police.

According to an NDTV report, the senior police officer was found dead with his throat slit.

The Jammu and Kashmir police earlier tweeted, "Dead body of Hemant Lohia DG Prisons J&K found under suspicious circumstances. First Examination of the scene of crime reveals this as a suspected murder case. The domestic help with the officer is absconding. A search for him has started."

Forensic teams and crime teams are on spot.

Investigation process has begun.Senior officers are on spot.J&K police family expressss grief and deep sorrow over the death of its senior officer. — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) October 4, 2022

"Forensic teams and crime teams are on spot. Investigation process has begun. Senior officers are on spot," they further wrote.

"It has come to the fore that one domestic helper Yasir Ahmed is the main accused. Initial investigation reveals that he was quite aggressive in his behaviour and was also under depression as per sources," said ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh.

"So far no terror act is apparent as per the Initial investigation but a thorough probe is on to rule out any possibility. The weapon of offence has been seized besides some documentary evidence reflecting his mental state," Singh added.

So far no terror act is apparent as per the Initial investigation but a thorough probe is on to rule out any possibility. The weapon of offence has been seized besides some documentary evidence reflecting his mental state: ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2022