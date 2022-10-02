Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out in Baskuchan area of Shopian (Representative Image) | IANS

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Baskuchan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, on Sunday, said police.

"Encounter has started at Baskuchan area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," tweeted Jammu and Kashmir Police.

An official told that security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Baskuchan after receiving specific input about the presence of terrorists there. He said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, the terrorists fired upon them. The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official said.

Earlier on Friday, two local terrorists linked with the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed after an encounter in Baramulla.

Read Also Terrorist killed in gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

Jammu and Kashmir Police had gotten intelligence input on the presence of terrorists in Yedipora village in the Pattan area of District Baramulla. A joint cordon-and-search operation was launched by police, Army and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in the area.

During the search operation, as the joint search party approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the security forces which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter.

Police had said in the ensuing encounter, two local terrorists linked with the proscribed terror outfit JeM were killed. They have been identified as Yawar Shafi Bhat, a resident of Kalampora Pulwama and Aamir Hussain Bhat, a resident of Veshro Shopian.

As per police records, both the killed terrorists were categorized terrorists and had recently joined the terrorist ranks. Both were involved in terror crime cases including attacks on Police/ security forces and civilian atrocities.