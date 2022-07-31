e-Paper Get App

Terrorist killed in gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

The gunfight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

Srinagar: One terrorist has been killed in a gunfight wit the security forces in the Binner area of North Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said on Sunday.

"One terrorist killed. Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on," police said in a tweet.

The security forces cordoned off the area. The terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between the terrorists and security forces across Kashmir over the last few months.

Many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by the police and the Army on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.

One terrorist was killed and two Army jawans and a policeman were injured in an gunfight between terrorists and security forces in the Wanigam Bala area in Baramulla on Saturday.

