J&K: Authorities Relocate 700 Residents In Poonch’s Kalaban Village After Landslides, Houses Develop Cracks

Poonch: Authorities in the Mendhar sector of Poonch district have begun relocating families from Kalaban village after continuous landslides and land subsidence rendered the area unsafe. Around 700 people have been affected, while nearly 95 residential structures developed cracks following days of heavy rainfall.

Officials said the administration has declared the village unsafe, and residents have been advised to evacuate temporarily. Those affected have been shifted to designated shelters, where relief measures are being coordinated.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Sunil Sharma, on Friday visited the Gadhgaram area of Rajgarh Tehsil in Ramban district, where five people lost their lives in a recent cloudburst. Sharma met the bereaved families, offered condolences, and assured them of full support from the Centre and the administration led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

He said the government is committed to providing relief and rehabilitation to those impacted by the cloudburst and subsequent flash floods. Sharma also emphasised that his visit aimed to personally assess the ground situation, review the damage caused, and identify areas requiring immediate intervention.

Rescue and relief operations are continuing across the district, with efforts underway to trace missing persons and extend timely assistance. Officials have been deployed to coordinate with affected residents and provide essential supplies.

In Ramban, local authorities, including MLA Arjun Singh Raju, the Deputy Commissioner and District Development Council members, have also inspected the affected sites. They assured residents of relocation to safer zones and compensation for damages.

Speaking to ANI, Raju said, "There is an atmosphere of panic here. At night, we received phone calls that the ground was sinking. By morning, land subsidence of nearly 1 to 1.5 feet was reported. Cracks have developed in 20-25 houses. We have inspected the situation. Residents should not worry as the government will make the necessary arrangements and relocate them to safer locations."

Notably, Ramban and several other parts of Jammu and Kashmir have been battered by continuous heavy rainfall over the past few days, swelling rivers and creating flash flood-like conditions. The Kashmir Valley also falls in Seismic Zone 5, a very high-risk zone prone to strong earthquakes.

