 J&K: Air Force Chopper Airlifts Passenger Helicopter Near Amarnath Cave After Its Single Engine Develops Issue (WATCH)
Wednesday, August 02, 2023
A military transport helicopter on Tuesday came to the rescue of a private operator providing heli-services for the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims after its single-engine copter developed some snag at the Panchtarni helipad of the pilgrimage, officials said.

A Mi 17 V5 helicopter of the Air Force successfully recovered an AS-350 helicopter operated by a private operator from the Panchtarni helipad, the officials said. They said the challenging mission involved a complex underslung operation from a helipad located at a dizzying elevation of 11500 ft.

After lifting the underslung helicopter, the Mi-17 V5 pilots had to skilfully manoeuvre within steep and narrow gorges in the vicinity of the Amarnath cave shrine, with a very limited margin for error, the officials said.

The crew displayed immaculate planning, systematic preparation and exceptional flying skills in recovering the damaged helicopter, they said. As a result of the removal of the AS-350 helicopter, the Panchtarni helipad has been made available for use during the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, they added. 

