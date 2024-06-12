J&K: 5 Soldiers & 1 Special Police Officer Injured In Doda Terrorist Attack; Visuals Surface

Jammu: Five army soldiers and one special police officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir Police were injured in the early morning hours of Wednesday in a terrorist attack in Doda district, sources said.

Official sources said that the terrorists attacked a checkpost of the Army and local police in the Chattargalla area of Doda at around 1:45 a.m.

#WATCH | Doda, J&K: Injured being brought to the Sub District Hospital Bhaderwah as an encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists in the Chattargala area of Doda. pic.twitter.com/BxXaus49Qd — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2024

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Search operation underway in Bhaderwah, Doda as an encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists in Chattargala area of Doda.



(Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/AyaBVYQDXR — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2024

#WATCH | Doda, J&K: An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists in the area of Chattargala area of Doda.



(Visuals deferred by unspecified time) https://t.co/U9xsTwlabd pic.twitter.com/8RNkJUuv4W — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2024

"Five army soldiers and one SPO were injured in the initial firing by the terrorists. The terrorists were engaged in sustained gunfire by the security forces."

"The injured were shifted to a sub-district hospital in Bhaderwah town. Doctors have described the condition of the injured as stable."

"Firing exchanges have stopped in the area, but a search operation is now underway there," sources added.