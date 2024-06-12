 J&K: 5 Soldiers & 1 Special Police Officer Injured In Doda Terrorist Attack; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJ&K: 5 Soldiers & 1 Special Police Officer Injured In Doda Terrorist Attack; Visuals Surface

J&K: 5 Soldiers & 1 Special Police Officer Injured In Doda Terrorist Attack; Visuals Surface

Official sources said that the terrorists attacked a checkpost of the Army and local police in the Chattargalla area of Doda at around 1:45 a.m.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, June 12, 2024, 08:44 AM IST
article-image

Jammu: Five army soldiers and one special police officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir Police were injured in the early morning hours of Wednesday in a terrorist attack in Doda district, sources said.

Official sources said that the terrorists attacked a checkpost of the Army and local police in the Chattargalla area of Doda at around 1:45 a.m.

"Five army soldiers and one SPO were injured in the initial firing by the terrorists. The terrorists were engaged in sustained gunfire by the security forces."

"The injured were shifted to a sub-district hospital in Bhaderwah town. Doctors have described the condition of the injured as stable."

"Firing exchanges have stopped in the area, but a search operation is now underway there," sources added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TDP Supremo Chandrababu Naidu To Be Sworn In As 18th Chief Minister Of Andhra Pradesh; PM Modi, Amit...

TDP Supremo Chandrababu Naidu To Be Sworn In As 18th Chief Minister Of Andhra Pradesh; PM Modi, Amit...

2 Indians Recruited By Russian Army Killed In Ongoing Ukraine Conflict: Ministry Of External Affairs

2 Indians Recruited By Russian Army Killed In Ongoing Ukraine Conflict: Ministry Of External Affairs

J&K: 5 Soldiers & 1 Special Police Officer Injured In Doda Terrorist Attack; Visuals Surface

J&K: 5 Soldiers & 1 Special Police Officer Injured In Doda Terrorist Attack; Visuals Surface

Demand For Pocket Edition Constitution, Flaunted By Rahul Gandhi During Campaigns, Surges...

Demand For Pocket Edition Constitution, Flaunted By Rahul Gandhi During Campaigns, Surges...

Chhattisgarh Violence: Judicial Inquiry Ordered, Dy CM Vijay Sharma Assures Of Strict Action Against...

Chhattisgarh Violence: Judicial Inquiry Ordered, Dy CM Vijay Sharma Assures Of Strict Action Against...