J&K: 4 Terrorists Gunned Down By Security Forces In Poonch

J&K: Four terrorists were killed by the security forces in a joint operation in the Sindhara area of Poonch on Tuesday morning. The first engagement between security forces took place at around 11:30 pm yesterday after which drones were deployed along with other night surveillance equipment.

At dawn today, the encounter started again with a heavy exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists. Indian Army’s Special Forces, Rashtriya Rifles and J&K Police troops along with other forces were part of the operation. The terrorists killed in the operation are most likely foreign terrorists and their identity is being ascertained, said Indian Army officials to ANI.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

