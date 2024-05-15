From 3 Luxury Cars To 6.7 Kg Of Gold, 8 Criminal Cases & ₹17 Crore Debt, Know All Inside Kangana Ranaut's Election Affidavit

Actor-turned-politician and BJP candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency in Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut, filed her nomination for the general elections on Tuesday.

Kangana was accompanied by former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, state BJP president Rajeev Bindal, and family members.

According to Kangana's election affidavit uploaded on the Election Commission website, her highest educational qualification is SSC (10+2).

She declared assets worth over ₹90 crore, including movable assets worth ₹28,73,44,239 and immovable assets worth ₹62,92,87,000.

The 'Queen' actress owns three cars: a BMW 730, a Mercedes Benz GLE 250, a Mercedes Maybach GLS 600, and a Vespa scooter.

Among her other movable assets are 60 kg of silver worth an estimated ₹50 lakh, 6.7 kg of gold worth ₹5 crore, and diamonds worth ₹3 crore.

Kangana has 2 lakh cash in hand and around 1.35 crore worth of bank balance.

Kangana's income for the last financia years

FY 2019-19: 12 crore

FY 2020-21: 10.3 crore

FY 2021-22: 12 crore

FY 2022-23: 12.3 crore

FY 2023-24: 4.12 crore

Kangana's income | Source: ECI

As per her affidavit, Kangana's income declined by more than 8 crores between FY 2022-23 and FY 2023-24.

Debt

Kangana has a whopping debt of ₹17 crore.

Criminal cases

Kangana's nomination affidavit also reveals that eight criminal cases are pending against her. She is accused of copyright infringement, cheating, outraging religious feelings, defamation, and promoting enmity between different religious groups.

After filing her nomination papers on Tuesday, Kangana took to X and wrote, “I am overwhelmed by the love and trust of the people of the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. I am grateful to the respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the Honorable National President JP Nadda ji, the Honorable Home Minister Amit Shah ji, the Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur ji, the State President Mr. Rajeev Binda ji, and all the dignitaries of the party for allowing me to serve the people of Mandi. I have full faith that the country will once again get a historic mandate to make Modi ji the Prime Minister.”

Previous results of Mandi seat

The BJP has made Kangana its candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi Lok Sabha seat. She is set to face Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh, the son of former state chief minister Virbhadra Singh, in the 7th and final phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections on June 1.

In 2019, BJP's Ram Swaroop Sharma defeated Congress's Aashray Sharma. After Ram Swaroop Sharma's demise in 2021, Vikramaditya's mother, Pratibha Singh, wrested the seat back from the BJP. She is the sitting MP from the seat.