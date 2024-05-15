UAPA Case: Supreme Court Orders Release Of Newsclick Founder & Editor-In-Chief Prabir Purkayastha

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha in Delhi Police Custody | ANI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday declared as "invalid" the arrest of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha in a case under the anti-terror law, and directed that he be released from custody. The order was issued by a bench of Justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta. According to the FIR, the news portal allegedly received huge funds from China to "disrupt the sovereignty of India" and cause disaffection against the country. It also alleged that Purkayastha conspired with a group -- People's Alliance for Democracy and Secularism (PADS) -- to sabotage the electoral process during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

#WATCH | On Supreme Court's order to release NewsClick founder and Editor-in-Chief Prabir Purkayastha in the UAPA case, Advocate Arshdeep Khurana says "Supreme Court has held the arrest and the remand proceedings to be illegal and has directed the release of Purkayastha. We have… pic.twitter.com/KZYQwErFBn — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2024

