 UAPA Case: Supreme Court Orders Release Of Newsclick Founder & Editor-In-Chief Prabir Purkayastha
UAPA Case: Supreme Court Orders Release Of Newsclick Founder & Editor-In-Chief Prabir Purkayastha

On May 13, Monday, the Delhi High Court had ordered the release of Amit Chakravarty, HR head of news portal NewsClick

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, May 15, 2024, 11:21 AM IST
NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha in Delhi Police Custody | ANI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday declared as "invalid" the arrest of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha in a case under the anti-terror law, and directed that he be released from custody. The order was issued by a bench of Justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta. According to the FIR, the news portal allegedly received huge funds from China to "disrupt the sovereignty of India" and cause disaffection against the country. It also alleged that Purkayastha conspired with a group -- People's Alliance for Democracy and Secularism (PADS) -- to sabotage the electoral process during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

This is breaking news, further details awaited.

